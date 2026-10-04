Top DPRK leader oversees intermediate-range missile launch drill

PYONGYANG, Oct. 4 — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), oversaw an intermediate-range strategic missile launch drill early Saturday morning, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The missile hit a target in the waters off the country’s east coast, said the report, adding that the drill was conducted to train the missile soldiers operating the hypersonic strategic weapon system in handling their equipment.

“We must deter various threats by dint of powerful deterrent and ensure a safe environment for the building and activities of our state,” Kim, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, was quoted by KCNA as saying.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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