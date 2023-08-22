MICT Holds Validation Workshop to Strengthen Data Protection Bill

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, 22 August— The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is making substantial progress in enhancing data protection legislation. Currently, a two-day validation workshop is in progress at the Nampower Convention Centre in Windhoek, focusing on the Data Protection Bill.

Stakeholders from various sectors have convened to provide their insights and feedback on the bill, which aims to safeguard individuals’ personal data and mitigate potential breaches. The Ministry has already undertaken comprehensive consultations across the nation to ensure a thorough and inclusive approach in crafting the legislation.

Linda Aipinge, the Director of ICT for Development, underscores the bill’s significance in addressing vulnerabilities associated with data. Once enacted as law, it will establish clear guidelines for the collection, processing, transmission, storage, and utilization of personal data. This proactive measure will not only shield citizens but also foster trust and confidence in the digital era.

Following the conclusion of the validation process, the bill will undergo scrutiny by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation before being presented to the parliament. The Ministry is eager to incorporate valuable insights from the workshop to further refine and fortify the bill’s provisions.

The workshop has garnered enthusiastic participation, with over 50 representatives from both public and private institutions in attendance. Their diverse perspectives and expertise contribute to a comprehensive evaluation of the bill’s effectiveness.

The Ministry’s commitment to data protection underscores its dedication to upholding individuals’ rights and privacy in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven society. With technology’s continued advancement, establishing robust safeguards for personal information becomes paramount. The validation workshop signifies a noteworthy milestone in this pursuit, bringing Namibia closer to enacting thorough data protection legislation.

The workshop is set to conclude on Wednesday, leaving participants with a sense of achievement and optimism for a more secure and resilient digital future.-Namibia Daily News