Oshikoto Region Grapples with Insufficient Paved Roads, Hindering Service Access

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

OKANKOLO, 24 AUGUST – Officials from the Oshikoto Regional Council have revealed to the National Council Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, and Housing that the vast Oshikoto region is grappling with a severe scarcity of paved roads. With over 85% of the land being rural, the region heavily depends on a single fully tarred road, the B1, to link its inhabitants with essential services. This lack of proper infrastructure presents significant challenges, particularly for those living in remote areas.

During their recent visit, the Committee discovered that although many roads were designated, only a few have been gravelled. Additionally, the gravelled roads have not undergone renovation for more than twenty years, exacerbating the hardships faced by the population. The inadequate road network restricts access to crucial services like healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, resulting in inconvenience and impeding socio-economic progress within the region.

Committee members voiced their concern about the condition of the road network and its adverse impact on the lives of Oshikoto’s residents. They reiterated the importance of maintaining and improving existing roads to ensure the well-being and advancement of the population. Proper road infrastructure would enhance transportation efficiency, cut travel times, and facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby stimulating economic growth and development in the area.

The Committee’s visit is aimed at evaluating the current state of road infrastructure not only in Oshikoto but also in the neighboring Omusati, Ohangwena, and Kavango West regions. This comprehensive assessment will offer valuable insights into the urgent road infrastructure requirements across the visited regions. The hope is that this evaluation will trigger the formulation of effective solutions and allocation of necessary resources to address the road infrastructure shortcomings in these areas.

Meanwhile, the dire state of road infrastructure, particularly in the Okankolo constituency of Oshikoto region, continues to make headlines. Councilor Hans Nambondi expressed his concerns in an interview with Namibia Daily News. As the rainy season approaches, the lack of proper road infrastructure results in water pooling on the roads, causing vehicles to become stuck and impeding service delivery.

Nambondi recounted an incident where a fuel tank truck got stuck on sandy roads due to the absence of stabilizing rocks or stones. “Given this situation, there’s concern that our business services might halt due to fears of getting stuck, which hinders their access to our area in need,” he expressed worryingly.

He emphasized that the existing road is aged and under-maintained, spanning a 70 km distance that urgently requires repair. Nambondi also highlighted the challenges faced by residents in the King Nehale Constituency, who are similarly affected by the lack of proper roads. Only vehicles with 4×4 capabilities can navigate through the terrain.

Nambondi is urging the government to intervene by graveling the necessary areas and prioritizing the construction of tarred roads.

The few available gravel roads within Okankolo are poorly maintained and have not undergone upgrades for over two decades, despite their intended lifespan of only five years.

The constituency is home to numerous growth points, government offices, schools, and clinics. However, accessing these facilities is a daily struggle for local residents, as their vehicles often break down or get stranded in the sandy tracks running alongside the proclaimed national road, which has been cleared of vegetation but left unconstructed for more than twenty years.

The National Council Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, and Housing witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the inhabitants of Onkumbula settlement in the Okankolo Constituency and Omboto Village in Nehale lya Mpingana Constituency during their assessment of the road networks.- Namibia Daily News