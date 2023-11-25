First Lady Monica Geingos Engages in Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference in Zambia

Staff Reporter

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, November 25 — The First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, has made a notable arrival in Zambia to participate in the Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference 2023. As the current President of the Organization of African First Ladies (OAFLAD), Mrs. Geingos was warmly received at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Zambia’s First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema.

The focal point of Mrs. Geingos’s visit is her pivotal role in officiating the Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference, scheduled to take place in Lusaka from November 25th to 26th. This significant event aims to facilitate meaningful engagement between the Africa CDC and young people, providing a platform for critical reflections on the prevailing state of public health in Africa.

Advancing Collaboration between Africa CDC and Youth

The central objective of the conference is to propel and institutionalize strategic collaboration between the Africa CDC and the youth demographic. It offers a unique opportunity for young people from across the continent to exchange perspectives on the role of youth in public health and share innovative solutions for meaningful engagement in this vital sector.

Empowering Youth for a Safer and Healthier Africa

Under the theme “Youth Leadership for a Safer and Healthier Africa,” this year’s CDC conference emphasizes empowering and involving the younger generation in ongoing efforts to enhance public health across the continent.

Fostering Collaboration and Innovation

With Mrs. Geingos taking a leading role in officiating at the conference, the event is expected to foster collaboration, generate insights, and promote innovative solutions for addressing public health challenges. The participation of distinguished figures like Mrs. Geingos underscores the importance of uniting leaders and youth advocates in the shared goal of creating a safer and healthier Africa.

A Valuable Opportunity for Exchange

The conference represents a valuable opportunity for countries to exchange ideas and strategies to enhance youth involvement in shaping the future of public health on the continent. With the support of leaders like Mrs. Geingos, the Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference 2023 is poised to make a significant contribution to the advancement of public health in Africa, highlighting the importance of collaboration and innovation in building a healthier future for the continent.