Norway reiterates rejection of Trump’s “Board of Peace” after U.S. claim

HELSINKI, Feb. 20 — Norway will not join U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace,” the country’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Trump said the United States would contribute 10 billion U.S. dollars to the initiative and claimed that Norway would host a board event.

Ane Jorem, a spokesperson for Norway’s foreign ministry, rejected the claim and reiterated that Norway would not become a board member, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported.

“Norway has clearly communicated that we will not become a member of the Board of Peace, and this position remains firm,” Jorem was quoted as saying by NRK.

Jorem added that Norway plans to host a spring meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, an international mechanism long chaired by Norway that coordinates aid to Palestinians, and the country is in contact with relevant parties about discussing the Gaza peace plan on that occasion.

Norway is among several European countries, including France, Germany and Britain, that have stayed out of the controversial board, which Trump formally launched on Jan. 22 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

