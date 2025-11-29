Türkiye detains 92 suspects linked to failed coup in nationwide operations

ISTANBUL, Nov. 29 — Turkish gendarmerie forces have detained 92 suspects over their alleged links to the network believed to be behind the 2016 failed coup attempt, in nationwide operations conducted over the past week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Saturday.

In a statement on social media, Yerlikaya said the operations were carried out under the coordination of public prosecutors and the Gendarmerie General Command’s Counterterrorism Department, spanning 32 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

He noted that the suspects were found to have maintained contact with other members of the Gulen movement through payphones, provided financial support to so-called charity fronts affiliated with the group, conducted propaganda on social media, and attempted to flee abroad.

According to Yerlikaya, 59 of the suspects were remanded in custody, while judicial control measures were imposed on eight others.

Procedures for the remaining individuals are still ongoing.

The Gulen movement, led by Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen, who lived in the United States from 1999 until his death in 2024, is accused by the Turkish government of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, which left more than 250 people dead and thousands injured.

Authorities say operations against the network are continuing as part of efforts to dismantle its remaining structures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

