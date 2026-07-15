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Merz says U.S. should not interfere in German elections
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Merz says U.S. should not interfere in German elections

July 15, 2026

BERLIN, July 15– German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that he does not want the United States to interfere in German elections.

Merz made the remarks at the government’s annual summer press conference when he was asked about a U.S. program reportedly supporting political and civil groups in Europe, amid criticism that it could benefit groups such as those ideologically aligned with Germany’s far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD). Merz said Germany has always refrained from interfering in U.S. elections.

“Conversely, I do not want the U.S. government or institutions close to it to interfere in German elections,” he said. Merz noted that financing German political parties from abroad is illegal, adding that he expects concerned countries to respect Germany’s laws.

Three German states — Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania — are scheduled to hold state elections in September. Recent polls show the AfD leading in both Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Merz also said that if a far-right party entered government in Germany, it would have “a completely different significance” than if such a development occurred in another European Union country, given Germany’s history. “I will do everything in my power in Germany to prevent that from happening,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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