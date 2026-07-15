Cuban national power system restored after third nationwide blackout in just over a week

HAVANA, July 15– Cuba’s national power system was fully restored at 7:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Wednesday, the National Electric Union announced, ending a third nationwide blackout that hit the island in just over a week.

The outage began on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. local time, according to the statement issued by the National Electric Union. It followed two previous total collapses on July 6 and July 10.

Affected by U.S. sanctions, Cuba has long struggled to import fuel and equipment to repair its severely aging power plants, leaving the country’s electricity supply strained.

Since October 2024, Cuba has experienced several nationwide blackouts due to power facility failures, hurricanes and other factors. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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