Türkiye bans short selling on stock market amid regional conflict

ISTANBUL, March 2– Türkiye’s capital markets regulator on Monday temporarily banned short selling in the equity markets of Borsa Istanbul, the country’s main stock exchange, to mitigate market volatility amid escalating regional conflict.

The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye said in a statement on Sunday evening that the measure, effective through the close of trading on March 6, was introduced to safeguard market stability and protect investors.

Short selling — a practice that allows investors to profit from falling share prices — and similar intraday positions are covered by the ban.

The regulator also announced temporary flexibility in margin trading rules, lowering the minimum equity maintenance ratio from 35 percent to 20 percent until March 6 to ease pressure on investors.

The move comes as Turkish financial markets react cautiously to coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

