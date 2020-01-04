London police launch first murder probe of year

LONDON, Jan. 4 -- The first London murder probe of 2020 was launched Saturday after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death. London police and paramedics rushed to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. (1850 GMT) on Friday in response to reports of a man suffering stab injuries in a park in north London. The victim was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests so far. More police will patrol London's violent crime hotspots in a new attempt to prevent killings and injuries in the coming year, Cressida Dick, the Met Police commissioner, announced Friday. There would be a "greater presence and visibility of uniform officers" on the London streets as part of concerted efforts to improve public safety, she told local media. Her pledge of enhanced police action came after 149 homicides were recorded in the British capital last year. The death toll, which included 25 teenagers, was 16 higher than the previous year. Many were killed with knives amid a continuing nationwide rise in blade offending. Xinhau