NEIGHBOURLY SUPPORT BETWEEN ORUUUA PRIMARY SCHOOL AND O&L GROUP

WINDHOEK, Nov. 23 — The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group through its subsidiary, O&L Leisure, recently handed over to Oruuua Primary School a donation of snack packs prepared by Pick n Pay (a subsidiary of the O&L Group) and toiletries including soap, sanitary pads, and toothpaste, amongst other items, for their almost 200 learners as well as two beef carcases for the school’s feeding programme. The subsidy that the school receives from government is not adequate to cover all the school’s needs. This shortfall is covered by the community, parents and donors.

Located in the Ovitoto District, Oruuua Primary School is a nearby neighbour to Midgard, a property of O&L Leisure, and the donation valued at N$ 60,000 was carried out in an effort to build stronger neighbourly ties between them.

Patron of Oruuua Primary School, Berthold Mukuahima, extended his thanks to the O&L Group for their donation, which he said, would go a long way in supplementing what the community, which mainly depends on subsistence farming, contributes to the school. Mukuahima also stressed the importance of strong partnerships: “Aside from these donations, I would like to emphasise one point and it is the fact that Ovitoto and Midgard share a common border on the eastern side of Ovitoto. Sharing this border requires us to have good neighbourliness. I believe that I speak on behalf of the community here that we must continue to maintain the good relationships that prevail between Midgard and Ovitoto community.”

O&L Leisure Managing Director (MD), Norbert Wurm, shared similar sentiments and said that in difficult times like those experienced with the pandemic, it is especially important for neighbours to support each other. Wurm: “The land of Midgard and Ovitoto will remain here forever and so, especially during tough times, we need to continue looking to the future together. We must not forget that as neighbours we need to respect, help and support each other, which is why we are here today. At O&L, when we speak about the future, we speak about something bigger and that is the Purpose by which we live, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. The challenge is thus to create a long-lasting, sustainable relationship that secures the future to the benefit for all.”

School Principal, Mr. Tjandero Tjituka: “I would also like to extend my thanks to Mr. Berthold Mukuahima, our School Patron, for introducing our school, Oruuua Primary School, to the corporate community. Your efforts yielded this big donation. To Ohlthaver & List, your donation is a great answer to the needs of our children and the girl child in particular.”

Closing the proceedings was member of the Oruuua Primary School Board, Raymo Kapuuo, who stated: “We are very grateful for the O&L Group’s generosity during this difficult economic time and the harsh situations that were brought by this pandemic, and that you have found it important to reach out and give a hand of assistance here. As a School Board and the sole representatives of the parents on school matters, we sincerely appreciate this welcome gesture and look forward to fruitful relations with the O&L Group.”