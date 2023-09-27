Remembering Johannes Jefta Nangutuwala: An Unsung Hero of Namibia’s Liberation Struggle

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Oshakati, Sept. 27 – Johannes Jefta Nangutuwala, a prominent figure in Namibia’s liberation struggle, is being fondly remembered and celebrated for his remarkable contributions as a leader, educator, politician, and activist. Born on July 23, 1931, in Oniipa to Thomas Nangutuwala and Martha Shilondelo, Nangutuwala’s enduring commitment to justice left an indelible mark on Namibia’s history.

Having received his education at Oshigambo High School, Nangutuwala later became a teacher, where he influenced countless students at institutions such as Oluno, Ogongo, Ongwediva, and Jorgen Skool. Yet, his impact extended well beyond the classroom.

In 1971-1972, Nangutuwala played a pivotal role in leading a significant general strike in Ondangwa, challenging the exploitative contract labour system of the time. On April 30, 1972, he organized a demonstration that rallied numerous individuals to march against Chief Filemon Elifas lyaShindondola, urging the rejection of self-government. This demonstration underscored Nangutuwala’s unwavering commitment to fighting colonialism, the Bantu system, and the injustices faced by Namibian workers.

However, Nangutuwala faced severe backlash for his activism. His political party, the Democratic Co-Operation Party (DEMCOP), which he co-founded with his late friend Andreas Nuukwawo, encountered opposition and disapproval from the Ovamboland Government due to their resistance against the existing status quo. Nangutuwala endured public floggings in the Ondangwa tribal court, where he received lashes on his bare buttocks as punishment for his unwavering stance.

Tragically, Nangutuwala was assassinated in 1976 while in Angola. His family spoke of his unwavering dedication to Namibia’s liberation cause, emphasizing his critical role as a teacher in mobilizing rural communities and assisting Namibians in crossing the Namibian-Angolan border to participate in the armed struggle.

The Nangutuwala family now appeals to the Namibian government for assistance in exhuming Johannes Jefta Nangutuwala’s remains from Angola and bringing them back to be reburied in Namibia. They argue that the sacrifices and contributions of Namibia’s war veterans should neither be forgotten nor neglected, and those whose resting places are known should be given the opportunity to return home.

The book titled “A Journey To Exile” by Keeshi Nathaniel sheds light on Nangutuwala’s unyielding dedication to the liberation cause, highlighting his involvement as one of the signatories of SWAPO membership cards.

Johannes Jefta Nangutuwala’s legacy as an unsung hero of Namibia’s liberation struggle deserves recognition and remembrance for the sacrifices he made in the pursuit of a free and independent Namibia.

The book notes, “During the 1970s, Nangutuwala was banned by the government authorities of that time from being employed in any government institution unless he surrendered his political career against the apartheid regime. As a result, he resigned from his teaching profession and became actively involved in politics.”

Nangutuwala’s historical and political influence surpassed expectations, leading to concerns in certain political circles. Consequently, attempts were made to tarnish his image and reputation.

“Nangutuwala’s assassination took place in June-July 1976 in the southern part of Angola, in a village called Omufitu wa Mapoloti near Etale lya Pukupuku. He was cold-bloodedly murdered by known fighters and subsequently burned to ashes and buried by local people in a traditional dugout known as ‘Onzimbogo,'” says the family.

The individuals responsible for ordering this atrocity are known, as stated in the information provided in the book “A Journey to Exile” by Keshii Nathaniel. May God forgive them.

After Johannes Jefta’s assassination in 1976, his younger brother, Frans Negobna Nangutuuala, suffered a similar fate and was also assassinated in the same manner by a known fighter in Luanda, Angola, in 1978.

According to Nangutuwala’s family, they believe that Namibia cannot commemorate Workers’ Day without mentioning the prominent political activist Johannes Jefta Nangutuwala, who served as a coordinator in the Northern part during the general strike of 1971-72. They assert that his absence is felt, and it is essential to honour his memory and contributions.- Namibia Daily News