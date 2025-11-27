UAE pledges 1 bln USD to support Yemen’s energy sector

ADEN, Yemen, Nov. 27 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged 1 billion U.S. dollars to support electricity and energy projects across war-ravaged Yemen, according to a report by the state-run Saba news agency on Wednesday.

The announcement was made following a meeting in Aden between Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad Al-Alimi and UAE Ambassador Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, who reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s intention to help restore Yemen’s battered power network.

Yemen has faced chronic electricity outages for more than two decades, with southern provinces like Aden experiencing blackouts that can stretch up to 12 hours a day.

Damage to power plants, limited fuel supplies and fragmented authorities have left millions relying on private generators and small-scale solar systems.

The UAE’s new pledge coincided with the First National Energy Conference held in Aden, where government officials, investors, and renewable energy experts gathered to discuss long-term reforms aimed at stabilizing the grid and attracting financing to the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

