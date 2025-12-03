Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext
December 3, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 3 — China is against interference by external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext and calls on all parties to avoid further escalation of the situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, the United States claimed that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered closed “in its entirety.”

The Venezuelan government issued a statement strongly opposing these aforementioned remarks of the United States, holding that such comments violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have expressed their opposition to the U.S. remarks.

In response, Lin told a regular press briefing that China opposes any acts that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and infringe upon the sovereignty and security of other countries.

He urged all parties to jointly uphold the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

