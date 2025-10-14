Trending Now
Home Uncategorized Madagascar’s military announces seizure of state power
Madagascar’s military announces seizure of state power
Uncategorized

Madagascar’s military announces seizure of state power

October 14, 2025

ANTANANARIVO, Oct. 14 — Colonel Michael Randrianirina, a Malagasy military officer, announced on Tuesday that state power in Madagascar has been taken over by a military council comprising members of the army, gendarmerie and national police.

Randrianirina said the constitution has been suspended and new national structures established “to meet the aspirations of the Malagasy people.”

He also announced the dissolution of key public institutions, including the Senate, the High Constitutional Court and the National Independent Electoral Commission.

On the same day, the National Assembly of Madagascar, the lower house of the country’s bicameral parliament, voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina during an extraordinary session in the capital, Antananarivo, despite the Presidency’s earlier announcement that the assembly had been dissolved. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

India shuts down airports in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Amritsar...

February 27, 2019

U.S. “illegal” presence prevents relief aid from reaching...

January 18, 2019

Russian authorities ban online videos about man-made origin...

May 6, 2020

Kim Jong Un supervises over military parade to...

February 9, 2018

U.S. presidential candidate accepts bitcoin donations

July 31, 2018

China confirms barring HRW chief from entering HK

January 13, 2020

Australian PM announces digital economic strategy

May 6, 2021

MTC Connects Vergenoeg and Mangetti Dune residents

August 12, 2019

Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign slows down: RKI

July 6, 2021

South Sudan president accuses politicians of fanning communal...

January 27, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.