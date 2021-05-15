Former parliament speaker registers to run for Iran’s presidency

TEHRAN, May 15 — Former Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani registered for Iran’s upcoming presidential campaign on Saturday, the last day of the registration process.

Larijani served as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament from 2008 to 2020, and currently serves as an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The problems of country cannot be solved with “populist dramatic actions,” Larijani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency on the sidelines of his registration.

One important issue in the country is to create national unity and solidarity in the absence of which development cannot be achieved, he said.

“Another issue is to find solutions to complicated international and regional problems,” he said, adding that “the main goal of the country’s foreign policy should be to facilitate foreign relations for the economic development of the country.”

On Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Interior Affairs officially started registering candidates for the 13th presidential race.

After the registration, the country’s highest legislative body, the Guardian Council of the Constitution, will start to assess the qualification of the applicants and release the names of qualified candidates by May 27.

The nominees will have 20 days to campaign before election day scheduled on June 18. (Xinhua)