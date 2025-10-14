Iran condemns Trump’s anti-Tehran remarks at Israeli parliament

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 — Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s “baseless and shameful accusations” against Tehran, after he labeled Iran “the number one state sponsor of terror” and claimed it was seeking nuclear weapons in a speech to Israel’s parliament.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced Washington as “the biggest producer of terrorism in the world,” saying it lacked the moral authority to accuse others.

It said Trump’s remarks were an attempt to justify the “joint crimes” of the United States and Israel in their June attacks on Iranian territory, which killed more than 1,000 people, including women and children.

The statement accused the United States of complicity in Israel’s “genocide and warmongering” in the occupied Palestinian territories and said Washington’s support for Israel, its “interventionist” policies, and arms sales had made it “the biggest source of instability” in West Asia.

Iran dismissed Trump’s expressed wish for peace as hypocritical, citing the attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites and the 2020 U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani as proof of Washington’s “hostile and criminal behavior.” (Xinhua)

