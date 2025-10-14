Trending Now
Home International Iran condemns Trump’s anti-Tehran remarks at Israeli parliament
Iran condemns Trump’s anti-Tehran remarks at Israeli parliament
InternationalMiddle East

Iran condemns Trump’s anti-Tehran remarks at Israeli parliament

October 14, 2025

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 — Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s “baseless and shameful accusations” against Tehran, after he labeled Iran “the number one state sponsor of terror” and claimed it was seeking nuclear weapons in a speech to Israel’s parliament.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced Washington as “the biggest producer of terrorism in the world,” saying it lacked the moral authority to accuse others.

It said Trump’s remarks were an attempt to justify the “joint crimes” of the United States and Israel in their June attacks on Iranian territory, which killed more than 1,000 people, including women and children.

The statement accused the United States of complicity in Israel’s “genocide and warmongering” in the occupied Palestinian territories and said Washington’s support for Israel, its “interventionist” policies, and arms sales had made it “the biggest source of instability” in West Asia.

Iran dismissed Trump’s expressed wish for peace as hypocritical, citing the attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites and the 2020 U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani as proof of Washington’s “hostile and criminal behavior.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Arab FMs call for immediate halt of Palestinian-Israeli...

October 12, 2023

65 die of heatstroke in Pakistan’s Karachi

May 22, 2018

At least 4 dead, 40 injured in Russian...

September 29, 2025

More refugees die crossing the Mediterranean to Europe

June 11, 2022

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

Namibia vows to tackle rising drug, alcohol abuse

June 27, 2025

Erdogan says Gaza ceasefire deal not final solution...

October 14, 2025

South African president engages with European leaders on...

August 24, 2025

Taxi drivers strike sparks unrest in Angola’s capital...

July 29, 2025

Israel, Hamas prepare to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement

October 9, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.