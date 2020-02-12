Mozambique, Norway sign agreement on natural gas development

MAPUTO, Feb. 12 -- The governments of Mozambique and Norway signed on Wednesday in Maputo an agreement for the development of natural gas and held conversations aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. "For any country, discoveries of large reserves of natural gas bring considerable development opportunities. Natural gas industry can contribute to human development, economy growth and welfare for everyone," said Norway's Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein in the delegation of Crown Prince Haakon. He told reporters after the meeting held between Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon that the signed agreement is actually for better governance, because the resources themselves will not bring any automatic development for Mozambique. "Our combined efforts through this program is to provide capacity to guarantee that resources benefit the coming generations and that the environment is protected," said the minister, adding that resources need to be managed transparently. Norway's Crown Prince Haakon arrived in Maputo on Wednesday for a 2-day state visit following an invitation by President Nyusi. Xinhua