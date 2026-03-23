Macron calls for halt to attacks on energy infrastructure amid Mideast tensions

PARIS, March 22 — French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for a halt to attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on social media platform X following a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Macron expressed France’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s air defense.

He stressed that, in the face of the risk of uncontrolled escalation, it is “more crucial than ever” for all parties involved to implement a moratorium on attacks targeting energy and civilian infrastructure.

He added that now is the time for responsibility and restraint in order to create the conditions for a resumption of dialogue. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Iran fails to fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In response, Iran’s primary military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Sunday that power plants in countries hosting U.S. bases would be considered legitimate targets if the United States attacks Iran’s power facilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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