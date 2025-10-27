Trending Now
Home International Tanzania seeks to strengthen economic cooperation with China’s Shaanxi Province
Tanzania seeks to strengthen economic cooperation with China’s Shaanxi Province
International

Tanzania seeks to strengthen economic cooperation with China’s Shaanxi Province

October 27, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 27 — Tanzania on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic and trade cooperation with China’s northwestern province of Shaanxi during a meeting held in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam.

The China (Shaanxi)-Tanzania Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shaanxi Sub-Council and the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), brought together government officials, business leaders, and investors from both sides to explore new areas of collaboration in trade, industry, agriculture, and digital transformation.

Joseph Simbakalia, board member of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, hailed the meeting as a continuation of the enduring friendship between Tanzania and China.

“The future of Tanzania-China cooperation lies in transforming this friendship into concrete ventures that create wealth, jobs, and shared prosperity for our people,” he said.

Daudi Riganda, TISEZA foreign investment promotion manager, reaffirmed Tanzania’s readiness to attract more Chinese investors, particularly from Shaanxi Province, under the country’s National Development Vision 2050 and the Third Five-Year Development Plan, which emphasize industrialization, infrastructure development, and digital transformation.

Quan Jian, head of the Shaanxi economic and trade delegation, highlighted Shaanxi Province’s strategic advantages, including rich energy resources, strong manufacturing and technological capabilities, and a well-developed education and research base.

He outlined three key areas for future cooperation, including green industry, agriculture and digital economy integration, and cultural and educational exchange.

“Shaanxi enterprises are ready to work with Tanzania to develop green energy projects, promote digital agriculture, and expand e-commerce channels that connect Tanzanian products such as avocados and sesame to the Chinese market,” Quan said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran, Iraq vow to fully implement 2023 bilateral...

October 22, 2025

Palestinian prisoners being released from Israeli jails

October 13, 2025

PM to seek US withdrawal delay from Afghanistan

August 23, 2021

“China Travel” trending amid visa, tax policy boost

May 20, 2025

Iranian, European diplomats to resume nuclear talks in...

August 26, 2025

Kenya, Djibouti to abolish visa requirements for respective...

June 12, 2023

Think tank report exposes U.S. mind colonization

September 7, 2025

Kenyan leader slashes electricity tariffs by 30 pct...

December 12, 2021

Iran says UN watchdog inspectors oversaw fuel replacement...

September 1, 2025

At least 14 people killed in tribal clashes...

March 9, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.