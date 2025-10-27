Tanzania seeks to strengthen economic cooperation with China’s Shaanxi Province

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 27 — Tanzania on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic and trade cooperation with China’s northwestern province of Shaanxi during a meeting held in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam.

The China (Shaanxi)-Tanzania Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shaanxi Sub-Council and the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), brought together government officials, business leaders, and investors from both sides to explore new areas of collaboration in trade, industry, agriculture, and digital transformation.

Joseph Simbakalia, board member of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, hailed the meeting as a continuation of the enduring friendship between Tanzania and China.

“The future of Tanzania-China cooperation lies in transforming this friendship into concrete ventures that create wealth, jobs, and shared prosperity for our people,” he said.

Daudi Riganda, TISEZA foreign investment promotion manager, reaffirmed Tanzania’s readiness to attract more Chinese investors, particularly from Shaanxi Province, under the country’s National Development Vision 2050 and the Third Five-Year Development Plan, which emphasize industrialization, infrastructure development, and digital transformation.

Quan Jian, head of the Shaanxi economic and trade delegation, highlighted Shaanxi Province’s strategic advantages, including rich energy resources, strong manufacturing and technological capabilities, and a well-developed education and research base.

He outlined three key areas for future cooperation, including green industry, agriculture and digital economy integration, and cultural and educational exchange.

“Shaanxi enterprises are ready to work with Tanzania to develop green energy projects, promote digital agriculture, and expand e-commerce channels that connect Tanzanian products such as avocados and sesame to the Chinese market,” Quan said. (Xinhua)

