China’s inbound tourism market boasts vast potential
May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 20 — China’s inbound tourism market holds immense potential, driven by continued policy optimization that aims to ease access for international travelers and improve the overall travel experience across the country, according to industry experts.

China will further enhance the convenience of inbound tourism in terms of visas, payments, transportation and accommodation, Shi Zeyi, an official at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

It will also focus on “precise demand orientation, diversified business formats, and international-standard services” to improve inbound tourism services, Shi added. For example, China will introduce new products and business models to cater to the diverse needs of travelers from different countries, Shi said.

It will also encourage inbound consumption by increasing the number of duty-free shops and expanding the range of goods eligible for “instant tax refunds,” which allows foreign visitors to instantly claim value-added tax rebates at tax-free stores across the country, Shi added.

The country will continue to improve its institutional mechanisms for high-standard opening-up, ensuring greater openness, more robust open development and security to facilitate personnel exchanges and cultural interactions, said Liu Jia, an official from the National Immigration Administration. (Xinhua)

