Trending Now
Home World S. Korean president calls for resumption of talks with DPRK, end-of-war declaration
S. Korean president calls for resumption of talks with DPRK, end-of-war declaration
World

S. Korean president calls for resumption of talks with DPRK, end-of-war declaration

written by Paulina Meke September 22, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 — South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for the resumption of talks with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as well as an end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula.
“Peace on the Korean Peninsula begins always with dialogue and cooperation,” Moon told the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “I call for speedy resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea (the DPRK).”
“Today, I once again urge the community of nations to mobilize its strengths for the end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
Last year Moon proposed a declaration of ending the war on the Korean Peninsula in a video speech to the 75th session of UNGA.
Both DPRK and South Korea have conducted missile tests in recent days and both called their missile launches acts of “self-defence.”
An international affairs analyst in DPRK recently criticized the United States for double-dealing on the Korean Peninsula, which he called “a stumbling block in the way of solving the Korean Peninsula issue” and a catalyst straining tensions. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of...

August 3, 2021

Pakistan opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing, urges science-based...

September 3, 2021

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

Pentagon says Central Command “still assessing” deadly drone...

September 14, 2021

World Peace Summit Calling for Concerted Action for...

September 21, 2021

EU allocates over 1.6 bln USD for child...

August 9, 2021

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 19, 2021

WHO’s plan on second-phase COVID-19 origin tracing politicized:...

August 2, 2021

Israel to vaccinate high-risk children aged 5-11 against...

July 27, 2021