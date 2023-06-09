Tingg by Cellulan transforming digital payments space in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, June 9 – The Tingg by Cellulant In-Store solution, which offers Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) a single payment collecting point across various payment alternatives and channels and ensures real-time settlement, is revolutionizing the digital payments landscape in Ghana. OMCs in the nation may now shorten customer lines at the register and increase customer happiness thanks to this development.

With over 50% of the adult population having mobile money accounts in recent years, Ghana has emerged as a leader in sub-Saharan Africa’s mobile money business. This has encouraged the development of several payment systems and solutions that are suited to the various needs of businesses and customers across the country.

Making and receiving payments, however, continues to be a significant pain point for many enterprises in the nation that operate at scale, despite this impressive development. Businesses must build their links with numerous payment providers to access both online and offline payments via these diverse ways, ranging from different card networks to mobile money service providers.

Cellulant, a major pan-African payments technology firm, created Instore on its digital payments platform, Tingg, to address this issue. It allows companies to accept payments at the point of sale from many payment alternatives without the need for pricey hardware or software.

The ability to provide a smooth payment experience has a significant influence on revenue growth and customer happiness, especially for OMCs, where one firm has several branches across the nation and multiple tills in a single location.

“With Tingg, the OMCs can track and reconcile transactions more easily, lowering the risk of fraud and errors,” claims Eric Kortey, general manager of Cellulant Ghana. Building trust with clients, partners, and other stakeholders via this degree of openness and responsibility is crucial for a company’s success. We manage payments for companies, allowing them to concentrate on their main operations and expansion. At Cellulant, we think that enabling companies to effortlessly collect and the payout is essential for the development of the economies in which they operate and of Africa as a whole.

Some of the OMCs Tingg by Cellulant powers payments for in Ghana are Star Oil, Zen Petroleum, Glory Oil, Nick Petroleum, Petrosol, Shell (Vivo Energy), BF Petroleum, and GTA (Groupe TransAfrica). These gas stations accept payment for petrol by USSD, QR code, or the Tingg App from their customers. Customers may effortlessly pay without using cash in-store utilizing Tingg’s offline payments service, which is available in all of these gasoline stations’ physical locations. Customers only need to have a mobile device. Tingg has more than doubled its efficiency in managing transactions and collecting money for these OMCs.

In addition to integrating payments, the Tingg platform gives companies the chance to communicate with and engage with consumers via the Tingg chat capabilities, as well as a reporting and settlement dashboard with a single view of all collections from all channels.