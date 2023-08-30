SADC Yet to Make Official Statement on Recent Zimbabwe Elections

By Elezo Libanda

Lusaka, 30 August– The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is yet to provide an official pronouncement on the recent Zimbabwean elections, according to the latest reports.

In response to claims by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, which alleged foreign influence in the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) preliminary report on the elections, the Zambian government has refuted these assertions. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo stated that such claims lack substantiated evidence and undermine the impartial nature of SEOM’s efforts.

Minister Kakubo noted, “Given Dr. M’membe’s background as a qualified lawyer, it is presumed that he is well-aware of the fundamental principle that serious allegations, such as the ones he made, suggesting external foundation sponsorship of various leaders, must be underpinned by concrete and verifiable evidence.”

He emphasized that unsubstantiated claims compromise the credibility of those making such allegations and weaken the integrity of their arguments. He urged against engaging in personal attacks targeting individuals associated with SEOM’s work, emphasizing that such actions prove counterproductive.

President Hakainde Hichilema, as the Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation, is still awaiting the comprehensive SEOM report on the Zimbabwean elections. Following protocol, this report will subsequently be presented to the entire SADC leadership for collective evaluation. Minister Kakubo cautioned against premature personal attacks on the President, highlighting the need for mature reflection in the absence of a comprehensive foundation for assessment.

The Zambian Government remains committed to fostering thoughtful, respectful, and evidence-based discussions within the realm of regional and democratic affairs. By adopting a diplomatic and principled approach, they aim to contribute positively to the collective progress and stability of the region.

As the situation continues to unfold, the official SADC stance on the recent Zimbabwean elections is eagerly anticipated and remains a topic of keen interest.- Namibia Daily News