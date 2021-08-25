Trending Now
Philippine president says to run for vice president in 2022 elections
Philippine president says to run for vice president in 2022 elections

written by Paulina Meke August 25, 2021

MANILA, August 25 — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said late on Tuesday that he would run for vice president in the May 2022 elections when his single six-year term ends.
Duterte, 76, announced his political plans in a pre-recorded televised public address.
“I am running for vice president (in the 2022 elections),” Duterte said, adding he wants to continue his crusade against insurgency, criminality, and illegal drugs.
Duterte’s confirmation comes a few hours after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also the executive vice president of the governing PDP-Laban party, announced that Duterte had accepted the party’s endorsement to run for vice president next year.
Nograles said Duterte, also chairman of PDP-Laban party, accepted the endorsement during his meeting Monday night with party officials at the presidential palace.
Duterte was elected president in the May 2016 elections. The constitution limits Philippine presidents to a single six-year term.
The vice president is elected separately from the president under the Philippine law. The vice president can be propelled to the presidency if the president dies or is incapacitated.
Nograles said the party would discuss Duterte’s endorsement during their national convention next month. (Xinhua)

