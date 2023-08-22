KinoNamibia Ignites Southern Creativity in a Film Extravaganza!

By Charmaine Boois

Keetmanshoop, Aug. 22 — Get ready for an awe-inspiring cinematic experience as KinoNamibia, the dynamic film hub project under the Namibia Film Commission, makes its way to the vibrant town of Keetmanshoop.

Calling all creative minds—scriptwriters, camera maestros, sound engineers, musicians, editors, actors, directors, and anyone passionate about media creation! KinoNamibia returns in full force, extending a warm invitation to individuals from all across Namibia to embark on an exciting journey of creative exploration. The doors to registration are open, with a special welcome extended to the enthusiastic residents of Keetmanshoop.

At the heart of KinoNamibia’s allure is the ambition to encapsulate a universe of ideas within a whirlwind of moments. As a unique initiative under the Namibia Film Commission, KinoNamibia offers a sanctuary for filmmakers from around the world to spin tales, capture moments, and share perspectives during this captivating event. It’s a canvas to paint the world with imagination, whether you’re an established filmmaker, an imaginative playwright, a musical virtuoso, a skilled editor, or a budding actor.

Scheduled to take place from September 5th to 10th, 2023, this event aims to bring together professionals and novices from every corner of the media landscape. By selecting Keetmanshoop as its backdrop, KinoNamibia breaks away from the confines of urban settings. This gathering of cinematic talents and innovative creatives promises to be a grand showcase of untapped potential. Keetmanshoop eagerly awaits to applaud and celebrate their shining talents.

The generous support of sponsors who recognize the power of storytelling drives this exceptional celebration of art. The Namibia Film Commission, First National Bank (FNB), Goethe Institute, One Africa, and Cramer’s Ice Cream have united to ignite this cinematic explosion. Together, they nurture aspirations, shape narratives, and construct bridges to a realm where creativity knows no boundaries.

Aspiring participants can seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative event by using KinoNamibia’s user-friendly tools. The official website offers a simple online registration process, while Facebook provides an interactive journey into the realm of possibilities.

For Keetmanshoop’s budding filmmakers and storytellers, this workshop presents an incredible chance. It’s an opportunity to refine skills, polish passions into brilliance, and cast a spotlight on the stories that the southern landscapes hold close to heart. KinoNamibia’s venture to the south celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the unwavering spirit of human imagination as the event draws near and the stars align. – Namibia Daily News