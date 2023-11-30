Zambezi Magic Movie Festival Spotlights Namibian Cinematic Gems

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 30 — This December, Zambezi Magic is set to conclude the year on a high note with a festive season brimming with captivating local content. In line with the channel’s motto, ‘Sharing Our Stories,’ Zambezi Magic is treating viewers to a weekend movie festival showcasing films from Namibia.

“As Africa’s most beloved storyteller, we believe that MultiChoice Namibia has significantly impacted the film and television industry this year through our investment in local films,” states MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze. “The inclusion of these films on Zambezi Magic reflects the increasing demand for local content from the Land of the Brave, and we are thrilled to witness our stories come to life on the screen.”







The festival kicks off on December 2, 2023, at 20:30 with the Namibian film “Chef’s Kiss.” If you miss the initial airing, catch it again on December 3, 2023, at 18:30. The storyline revolves around Naomi, an amateur chef compelled to win a cooking competition to settle her father’s gambling debt. However, her focus shifts as she develops feelings for a fellow rival contestant.

Following that, on December 9 at 20:30, Zambezi Magic presents “Okalila,” another Namibian gem. For those who miss it, a repeat will be available on December 10 at 18:30. The film narrates the tale of a self-serving project coordinator for a rural development agency who reluctantly journeys to a village in Northern Namibia to seek answers and secure the promotion he desires.

On December 16 at 20:30, the festival features “Penda’s Dilemma,” a compelling story about a German-Namibian millionaire determined to seize the ancestral land of two ingenious Namibian communities for diamonds. In case you missed it, the repeat is scheduled for December 17 at 18:30.

Prepare your snacks and settle into your couches this festive season as the Zambezi Magic Movie Festival unfolds! Stay tuned to Zambezi Magic on DStv (channel 162) and GOtv (Channel 16) for a showcase of more authentic local stories.