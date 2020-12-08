SUNNY BOY SIGNS TO THE ROCKSTAR GROUP.



Johannesburg, Dec 8.—The Rockstar Group have signed accomplished award winner, hip-hop and kwaito recording artist, performer, lyricist, music producer, actor and entrepreneur, Sunny Boy to groundbreaking global agreements with its RockstarONE, OAS1SONE, Rockstar Television, ShOoOosH! and Rockstar Publishing businesses. The deal was inked in November and will see the Namibian recording artist release his highly anticipated summer smash hit Sh’tafula just released globally with Rockstar as well as all his future records and Rockstar will also re-release his entire back catalog to a global audience.

In this new partnership Sunny Boy and The Rockstar Group will also explore Pan African and global opportunities for other Namibian artists signed to Sunny Boys labels, Yaziza Entertainment and Hikwa Culture, and fast tracking these artists brands and music to Pan African and global music stores, radio stations, playlists, clubs, DJs, brands and other collaborative producers and artists from other African countries and beyond the continent. Sunny Boy’s content will enjoy premium placement on the number one African premium content and Premium Livestream platform OAS1SONE and Rockstar Television which reaches a subscriber base of over 265 million paying subscribers across Rockstar’s unique and exclusive partnership with various of Africa’s leading Mobile Telco’s. The partnership will furthermore open doors and explore a myriad of other potential opportunities in global films, TV shows, games and many more through Rockstar Publishing’s unique on the ground network across Africa and worldwide

through Rockstar’s’ global partnership with the world’s number one and biggest publishing company Sony ATV.

The first global release in the new partnership between Sunny Boy and Rockstar has just been released to global stores and is a summer smash hit titled “Sh’tafula” which simply means ‘table’ in Sunny Boy’s birth language Oshiwambo. “Sh’tafula” is a catchy beat, with carefree lyrics with an infectious chorus that will have the listener singing or dancing along all summer! The idea was to mix the popular elements of Amapiano that really gets people off their seats, with an afro pop rhythmic type tune that is so easy to recite and of course me maintaining hype with the energetic lyrics which Sunny Boy is so loved for.

https://orcd.co/sunny-boy-shtafula

(Click on the album cover to open and stream Sh’tafula on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Google Play, Amazon, Music Time, Shazam, RockstarTV and hundreds of global music stores and add it to your Summer playlist!)

In Namibia Sunny Boy aka ‘The Hikwa King’ is a multi-award-winning superstar and was recently awards the Best Kwaito Artist of the Year at the Namibian Annual Music Awards 2020 and he’s one of the most widely followed artists across social media. Sunny Boy was born in Ongwediva, Northern Namibia and always knew that he wanted to make music. He set out to create a new and original sound by fusing certain elements from existing genres such as Kwaito and Hip-Hop and then adding his unique “Sunny Boy experience”. The result is an unmistakable fresh sound that he passionately calls Hikwa Style. “Hikwa is the best of both worlds.” A fusion of tight Kwaito beats and hooks with a tight Hip-Hop flow. It’s about telling a story and making people dance at the same time” – Sunny Boy.

With a myriad of smash hits and records under his belt such as ‘Young Black n Gifted’, ‘Elailineendunge’, ‘Sleeping Giant’, ‘Business & Pleasure’, ‘P.A.S.S the H.I.K.W.A’, ‘Ependafule’ and ‘Uuyelele’ – Sunny Boy has proven being a smash-hit King. Blessed with a combination of songwriting skills and talent, the result is the raw energy he brings to the microphone and thought-provoking and socially conscious lyrics that have earned him respect amongst his peers, as a lyrical artist.

In addition to his musical career, Sunny Boy was in the past officially with the Namibian Red Cross Society’s Ambassador for the Youth and Ambassador for Special Olympics, in this previous role saw him working with young people from all over the country in an effort to inspire and motivate them to work hard in order to secure a brighter future.

Sunny Boy have performed at the Namibian Annual Music Awards, The Big Brother South Africa show and Channel O and opened up for several African and international superstars including Eve, Malaika and DJ Fresh to name a few.

“I’m excited about my partnership with The Rockstar Group and the doors this will open and barriers it will break down. Now my music and brand can reach and expand to a Pan African and global audience and having the Rockstar team as part of the family now introduces a new era for my brand and my music to reach even more fans and greater heights.” Sunny Boy commented.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of Namibia and Africa’s great music talents. We share the same energy and vision for Sunny Boy’s great talent, and we are equally excited about the doors this opens for Namibia’s amazing talent and music to the rest of the continent and the rest of the world” noted Jandre Louw, Founder, President and CEO of The Rockstar Group of Companies.

Follow Sunny Boy at:

IG @sunny_boy_global

FB Sunnyboy Yaziza

TW @YazizaCEO

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info