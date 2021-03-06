King TeeDee celebrates Daughter Mathapelo ‘s 15th birthday.

Windhoek,Mar 6– One of Namibia’s most successful music celebrity Martin Morocky Mbwaluh better known as King TeeDee yesterday celebrated his daughter Mathapelo’s 15th birthday anniversary.

King TeeDee posted a photo of him and his daughter both wearing Mashasho branded clothes and caption it with a sweet message dedicated to his daughter.

“15 years ago today my angel was born. I love you girl.”

King TeeDee’s wife Mapolombo Mbwaluh also took to social media to show her love to her daughter.

“15 years old!wow!Time flies!Happy birthday my Mathapelo, the prettiest girl in life, my dearest daughter, the best big sister ever, the light that shows me the way, each and every day. May all your dreams come true and may grace and favor follow you all days of your life.keep being your amazing self!Love you loads!”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info