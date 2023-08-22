Katutura Information Session Aims to Reduce and Prevent Suicide

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Aug. 22 – The Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce (KSPT) joined forces with Bethel City Church to host a vital information session in Katutura, focusing on the reduction and prevention of suicide.

The collaborative effort between KSPT and the church aimed to raise awareness within the community about the underlying causes of suicide, how to recognize warning signs and the availability of resources for individuals struggling with their mental health. The session’s primary goal was to equip attendees, including health workers and the general public, with the tools needed to support those dealing with suicidal thoughts, connect them to appropriate help and destigmatize conversations about mental health challenges, epilepsy, substance abuse, and suicide.

While suicide remains a pressing public health concern, it often does not receive adequate attention in national health programs across many African countries, including Namibia. Experts emphasize the importance of substantial investment in addressing the increasing burden of chronic diseases and non-communicable conditions such as mental disorders, which contribute to the prevalence of suicide.

Pastor Dr. Tjibeba highlighted the challenges faced in mental health service provision in Namibia, attributing them to limited government investment. The shortage of psychologists relative to the growing population and the concentration of mental health workers in urban areas while being scarce in primary and community facilities underscores the gaps in support available to individuals in need.

The information session also underscored the significance of effective treatments and support systems for individuals dealing with suicidal tendencies or grappling with mental health concerns. By fostering open conversations and promoting accessible resources, the initiative aims to contribute to reducing the alarming rates of suicide and offering better assistance to those facing mental health challenges in the community. – Namibia Daily News