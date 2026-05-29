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Japan’s anti-Russia policy unchanged despite economic delegation’s visit: spokesperson
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Japan’s anti-Russia policy unchanged despite economic delegation’s visit: spokesperson

May 29, 2026

MOSCOW, May 29  — Despite an ongoing visit by a Japanese economic delegation to Russia, Tokyo has not changed its anti-Russia policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Russia has never created any obstacles for bilateral business contacts, but such contacts should be pragmatic and mutually beneficial, Zakharova said.

Despite the delegation’s visit to Moscow, Tokyo’s foreign policy toward Russia remains unchanged, she said, adding that bilateral ties are currently at an unprecedentedly low level.

The Japanese authorities persist in their support for the Ukrainian government and continue to voice their intention to escalate the sanctions against Russia, Zakharova said.

A return to normal bilateral interaction is possible only after the Japanese side abandons its anti-Russia policy, she added. (Namibia Daiy News / Xinhua)

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