Indonesian Red Cross sends emergency medical aid to Iran

JAKARTA, May 29 — The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) on Friday said it is sending emergency medical supplies to Iran as the ongoing Middle East conflicts have severely affected the country’s healthcare sector.

The aid package includes medicines, personal protective equipment, injury kits, and minor surgical tools, valued at 2 billion Indonesian rupiahs (around 112,000 U.S. dollars), the PMI said.

The procurement process has been completed, and the aid will be shipped next week to Taftan on the Pakistan-Iran border, the PMI added.

Citing data from Iran’s Health Ministry, PMI Secretary General A.M. Fachir said at least 50 hospitals and hundreds of other health facilities had been severely damaged or destroyed by direct strikes and nearby explosions. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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