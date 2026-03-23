Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia S. Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall for 2nd month in February
S. Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall for 2nd month in February
AsiaBankingcommerceCurrent AffairsFinanceInternational

S. Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall for 2nd month in February

March 23, 2026

SEOUL, March 23– South Korea’s foreign currency deposits fell for the second consecutive month due to a decrease in deposit denominated in the U.S. currency, central bank data showed Monday.

The deposits, denominated in foreign currencies, sank 0.49 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier to 117.53 billion dollars at the end of February after diving 1.40 billion dollars in the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The U.S. dollar-denominated deposit shrank 0.34 billion dollars to 96.00 billion dollars in the cited month, while the Japanese yen deposit slipped 0.21 billion dollars to 9.30 billion dollars.

The European currency deposit rose 0.20 billion dollars to 9.59 billion dollars, but the Chinese yuan deposit edged down 0.15 billion dollars to 1.23 billion dollars last month.

Foreign currency deposit, possessed by companies, reduced 0.45 billion dollars to 100.23 billion dollars in the same month, and the individuals-owned deposit dipped 0.04 billion dollars to 17.31 billion dollars. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 16
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambezi Regional Governor Delivers State of the Region...

August 3, 2023

Xi Jinping’s economic thought steers China toward modernity

March 2, 2023

East African business, investment summit to be held...

February 21, 2026

China’s railway passenger trips hit 121 mln during...

February 24, 2026

Bank Windhoek reduces its interest rates

February 20, 2020

Russian, Israeli leaders hold phone conversation on Middle...

November 17, 2025

Statement by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of...

March 19, 2022

AU strongly condemns deadly suicide bombings in northeastern...

March 19, 2026

Resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict “truly effective” at level of...

August 7, 2025

Earthquake disrupts education for over 157,000 students in...

September 8, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.