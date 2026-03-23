S. Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall for 2nd month in February

SEOUL, March 23– South Korea’s foreign currency deposits fell for the second consecutive month due to a decrease in deposit denominated in the U.S. currency, central bank data showed Monday.

The deposits, denominated in foreign currencies, sank 0.49 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier to 117.53 billion dollars at the end of February after diving 1.40 billion dollars in the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The U.S. dollar-denominated deposit shrank 0.34 billion dollars to 96.00 billion dollars in the cited month, while the Japanese yen deposit slipped 0.21 billion dollars to 9.30 billion dollars.

The European currency deposit rose 0.20 billion dollars to 9.59 billion dollars, but the Chinese yuan deposit edged down 0.15 billion dollars to 1.23 billion dollars last month.

Foreign currency deposit, possessed by companies, reduced 0.45 billion dollars to 100.23 billion dollars in the same month, and the individuals-owned deposit dipped 0.04 billion dollars to 17.31 billion dollars. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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