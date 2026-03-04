Police seize opium, detain 3 in W. Afghanistan

KABUL, March 4– Police discovered 36 kg of opium and took into custody three drug smugglers in Herat province in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement of the provincial police office said.

The alleged drug smugglers, according to the statement, were attempting to take the contraband out of Herat via a car.

All the trio suspected smugglers would be handed over to the judiciary after completion of preliminary investigation, the statement said.

Police will not allow anyone to produce, process, or traffic illegal drugs, the statement emphasized. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

