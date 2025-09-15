Trending Now
Red alert issued for extremely heavy rains in India’s Mumbai

September 15, 2025

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15 — The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in India’s financial hub Mumbai, said media reports.

An online report by the Indian Express said heavy showers battered Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the Colaba coastal observatory recording over 100 millimeters of rainfall between Sunday and Monday morning, triggering intense waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Movement of trains was partially affected in Mumbai due to waterlogging on the rails. (Xinhua)

