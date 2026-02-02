Trending Now
Africa’s Chinese-built, 1st heavy-haul desert railway opens to traffic in Algeria

February 2, 2026

ALGIERS, Feb. 2– Algeria’s Western Mining Railway, Africa’s first heavy-haul desert railway, has opened to traffic, improving Algeria’s national railway network and promoting connectivity and economic development in the country’s southwestern areas.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the project’s official operation at a ceremony held on Sunday in the southwestern province of Bechar.

The 950-km railway, with 575 km constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation and Algerian state-owned companies, represents the largest infrastructure project undertaken by a Chinese company in Algeria.

Over 8,000 Chinese and Algerian workers completed the project’s construction in 24 months amid challenging Sahara Desert conditions, achieving breakthroughs and setting new records for local railway construction.

According to local media, the railway will be able to transport 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually, while also meeting the passenger transport demands, bringing convenience to residents along the route. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

