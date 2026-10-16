AGRICULTUREcommerce China Farm 2025 Episode 6 October 16, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/6.土豆田间找答案一马铃薯节水增产技术.mp4 Post Views: 114 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post China Farm 2025 Episode 5 You may also like Singapore calls for stronger global action on sustainable... September 17, 2026 China issues plan to boost strength in finance... September 10, 2026 China Farm 2024 Episode 12 September 25, 2026 Cambodia approves fixed-asset investment of 966 mln USD... March 12, 2026 Zambia starts mass export of avocados to Europe April 16, 2022 Laos pushes to promote commercial livestock farmingLaos pushes... February 18, 2026 Israel estimates war with Iran cost at 11.5... April 12, 2026 When Markets Sizzle, Don’t Confuse Heat with Skill May 12, 2026 China opposes Mexico’s tariff hikes, urges correction of... December 11, 2025 African armyworm attacks farms in Uganda April 5, 2022