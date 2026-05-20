Iran witnessing historic, unprecedented epic of resistance against two “global, terrorist armies”: supreme leader

TEHRAN, May 20 — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday lauded the nation’s “epic and historically unique” resistance against two of the world’s “terrorist” armies, namely those of the United States and Israel, during the 40-day war and after that.

In a message carried by Iranian media, Khamenei also commemorated late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the second anniversary of his death.

Khamenei said the reality places a heavier burden of responsibility on the Iranian officials, from the Leader and the heads of the three branches of government to managers at all levels, saying the country is addressing the people’s problems and concerns, particularly in the areas of economics and livelihood.

He praised Raisi and the members of his accompanying team, who died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19, 2024.

Khamenei said Raisi was a responsible and popular figure who paid attention to youth and the promotion of justice, as well as to active, interest-based diplomacy.

Also on board Raisi’s helicopter at the time of the crash were former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader to East Azarbaijan. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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