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Indonesia pushes ahead with giant sea wall plan to protect Java’s north coast
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Indonesia pushes ahead with giant sea wall plan to protect Java’s north coast

April 20, 2026

JAKARTA, April 20– Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a meeting with key officials here on Monday to push forward plans for a giant sea wall aimed at protecting the vulnerable northern coast of Java.

According to officials present at the meeting, the government is currently examining various critical aspects of the project, with a specific focus on construction feasibility and technical readiness.

While a definitive construction timeline has not been established, officials indicated that the process could be accelerated to meet urgent needs.

Local media reported that universities and researchers will be involved, drawing on studies and research previously tested in Central Java to ensure efficiency.

The project is considered a strategic priority as it is designed to protect approximately 60 percent of industrial areas and more than 30 million residents living in the affected regions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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