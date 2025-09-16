Trending Now
Japan confirms first case of Clade 1b mpox virus in Kobe
Asia

Japan confirms first case of Clade 1b mpox virus in Kobe

September 16, 2025
TOKYO, Sept. 16 — A woman in her 20s with recent travel history to Africa has been confirmed with mpox in Japan’s Kobe, the health ministry said Tuesday.
Genetic testing showed she was infected with the Clade 1b strain, marking the first detection of the virus type in Japan.
The strain was known to circulate in parts of Central Africa.
The patient developed fever and skin rashes and visited a Kobe medical facility on Sept. 12.
Officials said her condition was stable. Authorities said there was no indication of community transmission in Japan at the time. (Xinhua)
