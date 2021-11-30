Trending Now
World

Physician’s daughter kidnapped in northern Afghanistan

November 30, 2021

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Nov. 30  — Unknown men on Tuesday kidnapped the daughter of a physician near a school in Mazar-i-Sharif city, capital of Balkh province, police said.

“The kidnaping took place this morning and an investigation has been initiated into the case,” senior police official Qari Abdul Hai Abid said.

Confirming the incident, father of the kidnapped child Mohammad Dawod Rateb said “The eight-years-old Sedra was kidnapped at about 07:00 a.m. local time today in an area close to Balhika private school.”

Rateb, who is in charge of the drug addiction section of the Balkh provincial public health department, also said that he had informed police of the abduction and sought early release of his daughter.

This is the second case of abduction in Mazar-i-Shrif over the past two months.
Earlier unknown men kidnapped famous psychologist Mohamad Nader Alemi in Mazar-i-Sharif city for ransom. The psychologist was killed last week when his family failed to pay 800,000 U.S. dollars as ransom for his release, according family sources. – XINHUA

