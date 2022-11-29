Is a Cabinet reshuffle on the cards?

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 28 Nov. – A Cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards, after the just ended Swapo congress saw Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah retaining her position as party vice president.

The congress came with surprises for some party members as they had confidence in their candidates and the slate that easily romped to victory.

Some members of Swapo are of the opinion that chances of a Cabinet reshuffle are slim as most key ministers are already in strategic positions.

A few months ago executive directors were reshuffled, with some being aligned to ministries according to their expertise, however some quarters within the party have expressed concern that some ministers were underperforming and must be transferred or put on retirement in national interests.

However, some leaders in the party are of the opinion that it’s not the best time for any reshuffle as the former liberation movement battles with infighting and high profile corruption cases that involved some party members.

The current leaders of the party have to play a role and bring the party back to its glory days. That can only be done if party members are united despite the results from the congress.

To win the confidence of the public, the party will have to bring more benefits to the electorate, as it is no longer slogans and liberation songs that people need.

What the electorate needs now is the betterment of their livelihoods. Ministers’ performance must be primarily measured against recent track records of their ministries in terms of service delivery.

The next national elections will be tougher than all previous elections as the electorate demands development than anything else. It’s against this background that anyone vying for top positions in government, must come up with actions that the electorate wants to see and not just words.

The nation awaits answers on burning issues like the forever increases of fuel, while the neighbours have cheaper fuel.

It’s unlikely that the President will effect a reshuffle as he is still trying to cool down tempers as the just ended congress have left some comrades with broken hearts to nurse for a long time and some political careers could be heading for a dead end.