Namibia’s ruling party elects female VP

WINDHOEK, Nov. 29 — Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) on Monday elected the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party’s Vice President (VP), who will likely lead the party into the 2024 national presidential elections.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob Monday said that “this is a big day, we have made history by electing the first female president come 2024. I would like to tell her that your task going ahead is a heavy one. When I step down you become SWAPOs candidate to stand for the presidency.”

The ruling party held its 7th elective congress from Friday last week until Monday where close to 800 delegates convened to elect their next VP from a selection of three candidates who included current Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Environment Minister, Pohamba Shifeta.

The three were elected in September this year by over 90 members of the SWAPO central committee, the highest decision-making body within the party.

Held every five years, the congress elects the leadership of the party’s top organs, including the Central Committee and its top four, namely the President and Vice President, Secretary-General, and Deputy Secretary-General.

Apart from electing its new leadership, the congress also lays out strategic guidance on matters of policy, organization, and party constitutional issues, among others.

Being the highest decision-making body in congresses, the 87 members Central Committee directly influences key government decisions and policy direction, including the distribution of public resources. Within the Central Committee, it elects its executive which is the politburo that steers the day-to-day management of party affairs, supported by the Secretariat. (Xinhua)