SPYL defends Geingob on Governors Appointment against article published by Namibian Sun newspaper.

Windhoek, April 10-SWAPO Youth League today send out a media statement rubishing a media article in the Namibian Sun newspaper titled: “GEINGOB’S LONG KNIVES REACH REGIONS – GOODBYE”.

The Statement of the SWAPO Youth League reads as follows :

SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) with dismay woke up to yet another shocking falsified statement against our President His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob.

The Namibian Sun newspaper on 09 April 2020, a national recognized anti Geingob newspaper carried its customary antiGeingob agenda article headlined,

“GEINGOB’S LONG KNIVES REACH REGIONS – GOODBYE”.

From the onset, the youth league wants to place it on record that no reshuffle of

governors took place. The fact is that the terms of office of the previous governors

ended, thus from any perspective, be it practical or theoretical, no amounts of

insinuations can categorize the appointment of governors as a reshuffle. In fact, the article is inaccurate, divisive and political driven. The article further referred to those who could not be re-appointed as _dismissed, this assertion leaves one to wonder if the journalist concerned knows what the semantics of the word dismissal, and how dismissal could apply in an in event when the governors’ terms of office ended

Moreover, it is surprising how some modern era journalists are compromised,

thereby compromising their ethics as clearly stipulated in the code of ethics and

conduct of professional journalism. In this scenario, the journalist who even

decided to hide his/her identity failed to seek the views of the President as required

by the media and journalists code of ethics. That is because, there is always a

different side of the story.

Therefore, SPYL once more calls upon our journalists to be professional and

not to cloth themselves into the affairs of planting division and spread

political propaganda. To this end, the SWAPO Party Youth League once again wishes to call upon its entire rank and file as well as the entire nation to be positive and embrace the vision of the President in his journey of inclusive development and prosperity for all Namibians.

NDN Stafer