Nujoma not impressed with current Swapo Think Tank,condemned party factionalism.

Windhoek,July 26- Founding father of the Namibian nation, Leader of the Namibian revolution as well as founding president of the SWAPO Party and the Republic of Namibia Dr Sam Nujoma released a thunderous statement at a just concluded two days conference of the ruling Swapo party held at Safari Hotel in Windhoek,which some describe as whipping the current party leadership.

Nujoma who’s known as a straight forward speaker with less protocol breathed fire in the hall of SWAPO delegates when he questioned the omission of experienced and knowledgeable cadres in current SWAPO Think Tank, described as dominated by inexperienced people loyal to the top authority of the party by some critics of the party leadership making it difficult to advise effectively to respond on voters’s need.

Veterans of the liberation struggle,former commanders,combatants of PLAN,former political prisoners and other with institutional memory of the party must be included in Think Tank to spearhead the process of regaining the trust and confidence of the Namibian people who are members of Swapo,the retired leader suggested.

Well-known Namibian historian Shampapi Shiremo supported Nujoma’s statement saying that “Think Tank should have members who can be able to recall the difficult time of the party in the past”

Nujoma also condemned factionalism in the party which describe by many as source of division in the party before recommending on Swapo Congress 2022.

Come the 2022 Congress of the SWAPO Party, Nujoma recommended that “we must only have one tried and

tested SWAPO Party Presidential candidate in order to avoid factionalism which divides our membership” before commending president Hage Geingob on good leadership during the fight against covid 19 pandemic.

Political analyst Dr Ndumba Kamwayah also commended that The Swapo party does not need introspection but it needs self-investigation, Kamwayah also questioned as how can you only invite like minded people to such meeting if you want desired results.

Some people criticized the organisers of the meeting for not inviting stalwarts of party whom they regard as critics of the President Hage Geingob.

Notable absentees were former Prime minister Nahas Angula,former Secretary General of SWAPO party and former cabinet member Pendukeni Ithana and former minister of Defense and well-known PLAN commander Rtd General Charles Namoloh.

While many social commentators are saying that in order for Swapo party to regain people’s trust the party must first deal with it’s members who are implicated in corruption especially fishrot scandal.

By NDN Reporter