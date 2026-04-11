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KMT leader Cheng Li-wun pays tribute to Sun Yat-sen at cenotaph in Beijing
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KMT leader Cheng Li-wun pays tribute to Sun Yat-sen at cenotaph in Beijing

April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 11 — Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led a KMT delegation on Saturday to pay tribute to Sun Yat-sen, a great forerunner of China’s democratic revolution, at the cenotaph in Beijing.

The cenotaph is located in Biyun Temple at Fragrant Hills in the western suburbs of Beijing.

Sun Yat-sen, a founding figure of the KMT and a revered revolutionary leader who played a pivotal role in overthrowing imperial rule in China, died in 1925 in Beijing.

His remains were kept here before being transferred to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in 1929. Cheng is the first KMT chairperson to have led a delegation to the Chinese mainland in the past decade.

The visit runs from Tuesday to Sunday.

The delegation had visited Jiangsu Province and Shanghai before coming to Beijing. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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