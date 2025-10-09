Heavy fighting bursts in Syria between government forces, Druze armed faction

DAMASCUS, Oct. 9– Fierce clashes broke out Wednesday night in the southern province of Sweida between Syrian military forces, supported by its allied forces, and the “National Guard,” a Druze paramilitary force formed in Sweida, sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The fighting was concentrated on the north and northwest of Sweida city, with both sides employing heavy and medium automatic weapons and 23mm heavy machine guns, according to the information office.

So far, no verified information has emerged about casualties on either side.

The region remains on high alert amid fears the clashes could spread.

The “National Guard” is aligned with local Druze leadership and has clashed previously with Syrian government forces during the broader Sweida crisis. Sweida, a predominantly Druze province, has been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis since mid-July, following deadly sectarian clashes and Israeli strikes that have shaken the area and stalled essential supplies.

On July 19, Syrian presidential authorities declared a ceasefire and began deploying interior security forces in Sweida to restore order. (Xinhua)

