Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East U.S. defense secretary visits Israel, vows more aid
U.S. defense secretary visits Israel, vows more aid
Middle East

U.S. defense secretary visits Israel, vows more aid

October 14, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 14 — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Friday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The visit came one day after the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amidst major fighting between Israel and Hamas that has continued for around a week.

“The security assistance will continue,” Austin said at a joint press conference with Gallant, after meeting with Israeli senior defence officials at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Austin emphasized the continuous supply of military aid to Israel, including munitions and air defence interceptors, among other resources.

The U.S. official also called for the immediate release of hostages being held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) since last week.

In addition, Austin also met Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also visited Israel on Friday and visited one of the cities frequently targeted by Hamas rocket fire. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Terror attack warning at Afghanistan airport

August 26, 2021

Health experts warn of further spread of Delta...

July 20, 2021

Türkiye’s quake death toll surpasses 18,000

February 10, 2023

Afghanistan welcomes U.S. allowing assistance: official

September 26, 2021

How the Windhoek Declaration Inspired Press Freedom Across...

May 5, 2023

Powerful quake, tsunami kill at least 48 in...

September 29, 2018

Iran denounces Israel allegations as “worthless show”

May 1, 2018

Cases of Omicron variant rise to 11 in...

December 6, 2021

6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in...

February 21, 2023

Death toll of quakes soars to 2,053 in...

October 8, 2023