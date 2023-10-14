U.S. defense secretary visits Israel, vows more aid

JERUSALEM, Oct. 14 — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Friday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The visit came one day after the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amidst major fighting between Israel and Hamas that has continued for around a week.

“The security assistance will continue,” Austin said at a joint press conference with Gallant, after meeting with Israeli senior defence officials at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Austin emphasized the continuous supply of military aid to Israel, including munitions and air defence interceptors, among other resources.

The U.S. official also called for the immediate release of hostages being held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) since last week.

In addition, Austin also met Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also visited Israel on Friday and visited one of the cities frequently targeted by Hamas rocket fire. (Xinhua)