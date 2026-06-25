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Iran’s IRGC Navy warns against uncoordinated shipping through Hormuz Strait
Middle East

Iran’s IRGC Navy warns against uncoordinated shipping through Hormuz Strait

June 25, 2026

TEHRAN, June 25– The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday once again stressed that the only authorized routes for vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz are the ones announced by Iranian authorities.

It made the remarks in a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News while warning that ships’ movement through other routes is dangerous and prohibited.

The IRGC’s Navy made the announcement after the Oman Maritime Security Center released guidelines for outbound ships’ passage through the strait under an arrangement with the International Maritime Organization.

The IRGC’s Navy added that everyone must know that the only routes for passage through the strait are those announced by Iran, and traffic outside those routes is very dangerous and prohibited, and must be strictly avoided.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait beginning Feb. 28, when it barred safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following joint strikes on Iranian territory.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 18 with the United States to end the war, Iran has undertaken to arrange for the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait, with no charge for 60 days.

On Tuesday, Iran and Oman issued a joint statement saying that they have agreed to establish a “joint working group” to negotiate the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and reaffirming their commitment to ensuring vessels’ safe passage through the waterway in accordance with international law.

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