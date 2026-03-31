Excitement overflowed at Build it Rehoboth on 27 and 28 March 2026

Rehoboth, March 31 — Build it Rehoboth, the newest addition to the Nictus Holdings Limited (NHL) Group, celebrated its official launch on 27 and 28 March 2026. The Rehoboth community enjoyed two days of promotions, supplier interactions, family activities, and plenty of excitement.

The main launch event on 28 March featured various activities and fun challenges. Customers who spent N$500 or more could take part in the pop-a-balloon challenge for instant prizes, while those spending N$3000 or more joined the mystery box challenge.

The three lucky winners were Ronnie Böck, Freddy Claasen, and Daniel Cloete, and each walked away with an exciting prize. Throughout the weekend, customers had the opportunity to meet Build it’s trusted suppliers, who shared expert product and building advice.

In addition to all the fun, Build it Rehoboth also partnered with the Rehoboth Business Chamber, which hosted a local market in front of the Rehoboth store. Infinity FM broadcast live from the premises, and customers could also enjoy a complimentary Boerie roll.

“What a privilege to be a part of the Rehoboth community,” said Morné, General Manager of Bou Dit Hardware (Pty) Ltd. “We are so grateful and pleased by the way the Rehoboth community accepted Build it, and how welcome the community has made us feel.”

The Build it Rehoboth team looks forward to sharing their “Yes We Can” service with the community and welcomes residents to visit the store at the Rehoboth Shopping Centre, Shop 23–25, Sparrow Street.

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